New Aston Villa boss Bruce eyes January deal for Rhodes

New Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce is hoping to lure Jordan Rhodes to Villa Park in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Rhodes joined Boro for an undisclosed fee on transfer deadline day last mid-season transfer window and scored six goals in 18 appearances to help them to promotion to the Premier League.

However, the Scotland international has struggled for games this season, having only appeared twice for Aitor Karanka’s side since the beginning of the campaign.

And, according to The Sun, former Hull City manager Bruce is keen on taking Rhodes on a loan deal until the end of the season, with Boro receiving a bonus if Villa go up.

Ross McCormack and Jonathan Kodjia joined Villa in the summer for a combined £27million when ex-boss Roberto di Matteo looked to revamp the newly-relegated Villa side, but the report says that Bruce will still get the green light to bring Rhodes in.

Meanwhile, Boro assistant manager Steve Agnew – who is Rhodes’ uncle – won’t be joining Bruce at Villa Park as he is happy at the Riverside.