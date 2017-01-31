New Bailly fears for Man Utd as defender suffers fresh setback

Manchester United are sweating on news of Eric Bailly after the defender suffered a fresh injury setback while playing for their reserves on Monday evening.

The Ivory Coast defender has been a big success at Old Trafford since a £30million switch from Villarreal in June, despite seeing his maiden season in the Premier League disrupted by a string of frustrating injuries.

The latest of those happened on Monday night when Bailly, starting for Manchester United’s reserve team against Everton at Leigh, lasted just 58 minutes before being substituted with an ankle injury.

Bailly has his ankle taped up and watched the rest of the match from the bench, but is now likely to be assessed as to the extent of the injury.

His appearance against Everton had already put his availability for Manchester United’s Premier League game against Hull City into doubt, but Leicester on Sunday must also now be in question.

Bailly’s appearance against Everton was his first match since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.