Newly-appointed Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has admitted he feels the next chapter of his career is the most important so far.

Wilder has been without a job since his dismissal from Sheffield United in March 2021. Now, he takes control of Boro following the departure of highly-experienced gaffer Neil Warnock at the weekend. But Wilder did admit the decision of where to next go in his career was one that required much thought.

Speaking to MFC Digital in his first interview, Wilder said: “I think the next fit was the most important of my career, so I had to get it right.

“I’ve had some offers in the last few months from various clubs. But the bottom of it is it had to be right for myself.

“I thought I deserved the chance after what I achieved at Sheffield United.”

Wilder achieved promotion to the Championship in his first season at Sheffield United, winning the League One title with a club-record 100 points.

The former right-back then achieved promotion to the Premier League in 2019, finishing ninth in the club’s first season back in the top flight.

However, Wilder struggled to find form with his side last season, and was sacked as The Blades sat bottom of the table with 14 points from 28 games.

Now, Wilder will look to help achieve promotion for another former member of the Premier League in Boro.

But the man from Yorkshire admitted achieving this will be no easy task.

“It’s a tough division, everyone says how open it is.

“The three clubs that are top at the moment are favourites to go up. It’s important to keep on their tails.

“But there’s a core group of talented boys here that on their day can mix with the best in the division.”

Wilder admits all still to play for

Wilder has said that the season is still very much up for grabs. Despite sitting in 14th, Boro remain just six points outside of a play-off spot.

And Wilder has admitted he feels the club can still achieve whatever they want this season.

He added: “Consistency and results are what we need.

“If we can find that and win three or four games on the spin, get a bit of momentum – it’s all to play for.

“I know i’m here for the long term, but I also know the next game is the most important.”

