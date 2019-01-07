New Celtic signing reveals how he will improve under Rodgers

New Celtic signing Oliver Burke believes he can improve every day under Brendan Rodgers.

The 21-year-old winger has joined up with his new team-mates on their winter training camp in Dubai after a loan deal was agreed with West Brom on Saturday.

The former Nottingham Forest and RB Leipzig player is looking to kick-start his career after making only three substitute appearances for the Baggies this season, and he feels Rodgers is the man who can help him.

The Scotland international told Celtic TV: “I had a phone call with the gaffer and it really influenced me in coming here and joining such a great club.

“He’s a fantastic manager and I’m really looking forward to developing under him and getting better and better each day.

“That’s one of the key reasons why I came, I know I’m know I’m going to develop and become a better player under him if I listen and work hard.”

Burke, who has played as a central striker for Scotland Under-21s, added: “My main targets here are to play as many games as I can and to help the club, and to obviously help as much as I can to win the title, and to get better each day under such a great manager.”

