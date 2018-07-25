New Chelsea boss Sarri makes contact with PSG over star striker

New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has made an enquiry over the availability of Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, according to reports.

The Uruguay international smashed in a wonderful 38 goals in 45 matches for PSG as they won Ligue 1, while he also bagged three goals at this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Sarri is looking to strengthen the Blues’ attacking options ahead of the new Premier League campaign with Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain another name he has been heavily linked with.

And CulturePSG claims that Chelsea have tabled a proposal with PSG for Cavani’s services with Sarri expecting to be busy with transfers over the next couple of weeks.

However, the report continues by saying that the French giants have snubbed their enquiry and have ruled out Cavani leaving Paris.

Real Madrid are also reportedly interested in the 31-year-old, with the La Liga outfit attempting to replace the goals of Cristiano Ronaldo – who left to join Juventus this summer.

