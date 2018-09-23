New Chelsea favourite admits he models game on Man Utd legend

Mateo Kovacic is so determined to succeed in the English game that he spends his spare time watching clips of a former Manchester United favourite to improve his game.

The Croatian arrived at Stamford Bridge during the transfer window, signing on a season-long loan deal as part of the arrangement that took goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid.

The player has already dropped a strong hint he wants to make his move to Chelsea permanent next summer, and the extent of how Kovacic is trying to get to grips with Premier League football has been laid bare in an interview with The Sun.

“Every player has to be himself – but for me Paul Scholes was one of the best ever,” he said.

“He was amazing. I still enjoy watching his videos on YouTube.

“Sometimes I go home and watch him to learn something new.

“He had everything, he was the modern midfielder — scoring goals, defending well, tackling. I don’t copy anybody but I do like to watch Scholes. I also watch other players to see what I can do better.

“Players like Luka Modric and Andres Iniesta, too.”

Scholes scored 155 times in 718 appearances for United and the World Cup finalist, who did not find the net at all last season, said that is an element of his game that he needs to work on.

“That is the problem in my career, I have not scored enough – and it’s something I need to improve on,” he added.

Kovacic on player who persuaded him to join Chelsea

Kovacic, who has made four Blues appearances so far, admits it is good to feel wanted again after long spells on the sidelines with Real.

He added: “It was difficult when I was playing less – now I am involved more and it helps me a lot.

“I was 18 when I went to Inter and then Madrid at 21. Maybe it was a bit too fast.”

The player has also admitted that Alvaro Morata helped persuade him to join the Blues.

“Alvaro told me Chelsea are on the same level as Madrid. The fans can expect me to always give 100 per cent.

“I will do my best to play good football for them.”

