Chelsea are considering making Kurt Zouma form part of a transfer for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, according to a report.

Kounde has attracted interest from across Europe since his move from Bordeaux in the summer of 2019. In his debut season in Spain, the 22-year-old impressed with 29 La Liga outings and 40 in all competitions. Last term, however, he took his career one step further by claiming his first France cap at Euro 2020.

Tottenham have recently pushed for his signing, as new boss Nuno Espirito Santo reshapes his defence.

However, reports on Tuesday claimed that Chelsea have become the frontrunners for Kounde.

Calciomercato exposed the Blues’ ‘secret’ talks over a transfer, which have in fact become ‘advanced’. The report in Italy, though, did not mention the structure of any potential deal with Chelsea.

As such, journalist Fabrizio Romano, writing on Twitter, revealed such news. The London club are willing to include Zouma in the deal.

Indeed, Sevilla ‘appreciate’ his arrival as a potential Kounde replacement.

Kounde’s fellow Frenchman Zouma has made 165 Premier League appearances. However, those have not just come at Chelsea. He has struggled for game time, therefore enjoying loan spells at Stoke and Everton.

July 27 Transfer Chatter - Werner to Bayern, Man Utd want to buy Niguez and sell Martial Chelsea's Timo Werner is being linked with a move to Bayern Munich, Man Utd are confident of signing Saul Niguez and are looking to sell Anthony Martial.

Last season, meanwhile, Zouma enjoyed a role under Frank Lampard before spending more time on the bench under Thomas Tuchel.

Romano adds that talks are continuing between Chelsea and Sevilla, as owner Roman Abramovich looks to bolster Chelsea’s ranks. But left-back Emerson Palmieri is one player who the Blues are so far unwilling to include in the deal.

The Italian, like Zouma, has struggled for minutes but enjoyed a resurgence with champions Italy at Euro 2020.

Chelsea starlet seals transfer away

Elsewhere, starlet Dynel Simeu has confirmed that he has left Chelsea to seal a move to Southampton.

The 19-year-old is one of a few youngsters to leave the Blues of late, including Leeds United-bound Lewis Bate.

Simeu confirmed the news on Twitter, where he posted a heartfelt message of thanks to the London club.