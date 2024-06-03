New Chelsea manager: Enzo Maresca compensation figure, contract details revealed as Leicester left seething

Enzo Maresca has been announced as the new Chelsea manager

Chelsea have officially appointed Enzo Maresca as their new head coach after the Italian walked away from Leicester having guided the Foxes back to the Premier League.

The 44-year-old, who succeeds Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge, has signed a five-year deal – with the option for a further 12 months – at Stamford Bridge and, as TEAMtalk previously revealed, was Chelsea’s top choice in a chase that also included Brentford’s Thomas Frank, Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna and former Brighton chief Roberto De Zerbi.

A statement from Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, Chelsea‘s co-sporting directors, said: “We are delighted to welcome Enzo to Chelsea. He has proven himself to be an excellent coach capable of delivering impressive results with an exciting and identifiable style.

“Enzo has deeply impressed us in our discussions leading up to his appointment. His ambitions and work ethic align with those of the club. We thoroughly look forward to working with him.”

Maresca, meanwhile, added: “To join Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world, is a dream for any coach. It is why I am so excited by this opportunity.

“I look forward to working with a very talented group of players and staff to develop a team that continues the club’s tradition of success and makes our fans proud.”

Chelsea are understood to have paid between £8m and £10m to release Maresca from his Leicester deal.

Willy Caballero, Danny Walker, Michele De Bernardin, Marcos Alvarez, Javi Molina and Roberto Vitiello join Maresca at Chelsea having also worked with him at the King Power.

Chelsea have also confirmed the arrival of Bernardo Cueva from Brentford as their lead set-piece coach.

The Blues held discussions with Maresca in Marbella last week and were reportedly taken aback by his “champion’s mentality” and the in-depth knowledge he already has about the Chelsea first-team squad.

Leicester react to Maresca exit

Leicester, meanwhile, appear to be not too impressed about the whole situation as they now begin their search for a new manager, with the new campaign just over two months away.

A Foxes statement read: “Given the promising foundations established during his single season in charge, the Club is disappointed that Enzo has decided at this stage that he no longer wants to be part of our vision.

“However, with Enzo’s decision made and the Board’s terms for his departure met, we wish him well in his future endeavours. He leaves with the appreciation of everyone at the Club for his work in helping us to achieve an immediate return to the Premier League during the 2023/24 season.

“Staff members Willy Caballero, Danny Walker, Michele De Bernardin, Marcos Alvarez, Javier Molina Caballero and Roberto Vitiello will also be leaving the Club.

“The Board will now commence the process of appointing a new manager that will lead our return to the Premier League and continue the implementation of our long-term vision for the success of Leicester City Football Club.”