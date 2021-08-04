Chelsea plan to make an increased transfer bid for Inter striker Romelu Lukaku after seeing their latest offer turned down, according to a report.

The Blues have ramped up their search for a new star forward in recent days following a quiet window so far. Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland looked to be their top target for some time, but talk of his exit has faded. Instead, Belgium international Lukaku has firmly entered Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich’s radar.

Chelsea have already had at least one bid for the 28-year-old rejected, as reported by The Athletic.

Sky Sports News and their Italian counterparts then reported that the Blues offered left-back Marcos Alonso in another proposal.

But after Inter turned that down too, Sky Sports News now claims that Chelsea will go back in.

After their most recent offer reached €100million (£85million), it could take between £94million (€110million) and £102million (€120million) for Inter chairman Steven Zhang to sell.

In any case, the source adds that Lukaku feels ‘very happy’ at Inter and wants to give his all again.

Indeed, he scored 24 goals and assisted 10 others to help the Serie A club win Italy’s top flight last season.

According to a separate report from The Sun, though, Lukaku would prefer the move to Chelsea.

He previously played for the Blues, but did not get much of a chance. Still, he went on to achieve much better things with Everton, Manchester United and Inter.

Lukaku has unfinished Chelsea business

As such, the newspaper claims Lukaku feels he has ‘unfinished business’ at Stamford Bridge.

He has realised that Abramovich is now targeting him to aid Chelsea’s Premier League title charge. Therefore, he will become the star man.

The Sun adds that he would have initially been happy to stay at Inter.

However, the Serie A club cannot match the ambition shown by European champions Chelsea.

The London club would not have wanted the season to end in May, such was the turnaround performed by boss Thomas Tuchel since his arrival in January.