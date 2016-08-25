New club ready to end Balotelli’s Liverpool nightmare

FC Sion’s president Christian Constantin has confirmed that the club are in talks to take Liverpool’s Mario Balotelli on a season-long loan.

The Italian has struggled to to find another club with Serie A teams all rejecting the chance to bring 26-year-old back to his homeland following a stint last season with AC Milan.

Balotelli has been told he has no future at Anfield and is now weighing up whether the Swiss Super League is the place where he can resurrect his stagnant career.

Constantin revealed that club officials travelled to London to open preliminary talks but was not able to give a definitive answer on whether Balotelli would be joining the Swiss outfit.

“I can confirm we’re discussing about a possible loan of Balotelli,” Constantin told Ticinonews.ch. “We’re progressing but I can’t say yet if the transfer will be successful or not.”

FC Sion are set to lose midfielder Edimilson Fernandes to West Ham after a £5.5million was agreed on Wednesday.