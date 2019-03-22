New David de Gea Manchester United deal falling short for one key reason

David de Gea‘s hopes of signing a new deal at Manchester United are being held back because the goalkeeper’s representatives are attempting to secure him a bigger pay packet, according to a report.

De Gea, who moved to Old Trafford in 2011, is in the final year of his current deal, with Spanish giants Real Madrid hopeful of luring the stopper to the Bernabeu.

According to the Daily Mirror, United are willing to offer De Gea up to £350,000 a week to persuade him to stay, but the newspaper adds that the Spanish international’s representatives are holding out for up to £500,000 a week.

De Gea has been a long-term target for Madrid, who almost secured his services on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2015.

That failed approach has not stopped their pursuit of the goalkeeper, however, with Zinedine Zidane expected to bring in fresh faces this summer to get the club back on track.

Madrid were dumped out of the Champions League by Ajax last month and currently sit 12 points adrift of La Liga leaders Barcelona, with Zidane – in his second stint with Los Blancos – earmarking De Gea as a prime target for next season.

Current Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has reportedly rejected a swap deal that would see him move to Old Trafford, with De Gea going the other way.