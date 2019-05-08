New destination emerges as Chelsea look to offload £40m midfield flop

Inter Milan has emerged as a potential surprise destination for Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to a report.

Bakayoko was loaned to the Serie A giants at the start of the season with an option to buy inserted for €35million following a poor first season at Chelsea.

He struggled at the start of his spell at San Siro – even being publicly criticised by Gennaro Gattuso – but since then he has hit a rich vein of form, and the idea of Milan triggering their €35m option to buy seemed like a formality.

However, recent reports in the Italian media suggested that Bakayoko was apprehensive about moving to Italy on a permanent basis due to the shocking racial abuse he has received in recent weeks.

The former Monaco man then exchanged expletives with boss Gattuso on the touchline during the first half of Milan’s 2-1 victory at San Siro on Monday.

Now, Italian outlet SportMediaset provide a shock update on the Frenchman’s situation by suggesting that a move to city rivals Inter could be a possibility this summer.

They state that Inter general manager Beppe Marotta has an ‘excellent’ relationship with Bakayoko’s Italian agent Federico Pastorello, and the door could be left open as Milan have no intention of using their €35m option.

A loan worth €5-6million with a clause to buy at €30-32m is a possible formula that could allow Inter to land Bakayoko, and the player for his part is apparently very happy in the city of Milano.

