New €126m Atletico Madrid star refuses to rule out future Spurs move

New Atletico Madrid signing Joao Felix has not ruled out the idea of moving to Tottenham in the future.

Manchester United and Manchester City were tracking the highly-rated 19-year-old, while Liverpool have also been credited with interest.

He completed a €126million (£113m) transfer from Benfica at the beginning of June and signed a seven-year contract with the LaLiga giants.

The deal made Felix the second most expensive teenager of all time behind Kylian Mbappe and the fifth most expensive player ever.

It also eclipsed Atletico Madrid’s previous transfer record that they last broke in 2018 when they signed Thomas Lemar for £62m from Monaco.

When asked by Bleacher Report which other of the European leagues he would like to play in, Felix replied: “Premier League.”

Then questioned whether he would like to move to Tottenham, Felix added: “Me, to Spurs? [Right] now that’s impossible, but I don’t know, [maybe] one day.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Get the latest personalised Spurs products on our new TEAMtalk Tottenham shop!