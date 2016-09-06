New Everton deal in the offing for Barkley – report

Everton are ready to offer Ross Barkley a new long-term contract at Goodison Park, according to a report.

New Everton boss Ronald Koeman has added six new players since his arrival in June and now the Dutch boss is understood to be prepared to tie the England hopeful to a lucrative new deal to secure his future on Merseyside.

The 22-year-old, who was left out of Sam Allardyce’s first England squad, has two years remaining on the the four-year, £60,000-a-week deal he signed in 2014.

“But Everton, who have been in constant dialogue with Barkley’s advisors, see him as having a key role to play in their future and are looking to reward the progress he has made and his standing within the squad,” claim the Daily Mail.

In April Barkley put his Everton future in doubt amid claims he would reject all offers of a new contract with Toffees. He was reportedly hugely underwhelmed by the club’s performance under Roberto Martinez and was believed to be considering his future, according to Bleacher Report UK.

Arsenal and Chelsea were rumoured to be tracking the player’s situation and former boss Martinez questioned Barkley’s desire to stay on Merseyside.

In February Martinez, said: “We will probably look at it in the summer. As I’ve said before, Ross is not a young man any more.

“He’s a player you can build a project on. When you want to build a project it is about a player who wants to play for Everton and wants to take that role. It is one thing as a manager wanting to do something, if the player doesn’t feel the same way then you cannot do it.”

Barkley has scored twice in the first four games of the season and Koeman has been happy with his start to the season.

“He’s been positive, really positive,” said Koeman ahead of the 1-0 win over Stoke.

“The most important thing in this situation is the player really knows himself it’s a big season for him to show he is not any more that (emerging) talent.”

Everton are also eager to secure Romelu Lukaku to a new contract, although the Belgium frontman, who is contracted until 2019, is believed to have verbally committed to Everton for another 12 months.