Anthony Martial could be left frustrated in his bid to leave Man Utd after their new asking price was revealed by a German report.

The summer arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has pushed the 25-year-old down the pecking order at Old Trafford. Ronaldo re-joined Man Utd from Juventus and has since notched four goals in four appearances.

Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood are also available to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, which means there is effectively no space for Martial in the first team.

Due to this, he has been linked with a Premier League exit in the past few weeks.

German outfit Borussia Dortmund are rumoured to be monitoring his situation ahead of a potential bid.

They are preparing for the exit of Erling Haaland next year when his £68million release clause activates. Man Utd, Man City, Real Madrid and Liverpool have all been linked with the Norwegian’s services.

As such, Dortmund could look to bring in Martial as Haaland’s replacement in the summer of 2022. Eurosport claimed last week that Man Utd were seeking £40m to let the forward move on.

They also claimed that Martial was worried about being priced out of an exit.

Well, it seems his fears could be worsened as German outlet Sport1 (via Sport Witness) provide a report on Man Utd’s transfer stance. They write that the club have increased their asking price to €50-55m (£43-47m). It could see Dortmund drop out of the race altogether, although little reason is given for the change.

Sport1 say that Marco Rose’s side have set their limit for Haaland’s replacement at €40m (£34.5m). Man Utd will not change their valuation, meaning Martial could end up being stuck there.

Another potential destination for the player is Emirates Stadium. Arsenal are searching for long-term successors to existing forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. Martial is one option. But with Man Utd’s reluctance to improve an English rival, a switch to north London is unlikely.

Man Utd identify new striker target

While Martial searches for a route out of Man Utd, club officials are busy looking at attacking reinforcements.

One man they are pursuing is Napoli goalscorer Victor Osimhen, as per Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness).

The Red Devils would apparently need to part with a huge sum of €120m (£103m) to prize the 22-year-old away from Italy.

Osimhen has scored six goals in six appearances this season, including two in the Champions League against Leicester. Man Utd are rivalling Chelsea, Man City, Real Madrid and PSG for his signature.

