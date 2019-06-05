New frontrunners in chase for €70m striker as Man Utd reject swap offer

A new frontrunner has reportedly emerged in the chase for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku as his move to Inter looks off.

New Inter boss Antonio Conte is said to have targeted the Manchester United forward to lead his side’s attack next season, having taken the job earlier in the month.

However, recent speculation then emerged suggesting that a deadline has been set for a deal to be completed, with Inter having concerns over their Financial Fair Play situation.

The report mentioned that Inter are trying to get a couple of players off their books quickly in order to try and raise £40m of income, with a swap deal involving Mauro Icardi and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala touted.

Now, reports from Italy state that the deal between United and Inter for Lukaku seems to be off due to disagreements over a potential player exchange.

The Nerazzurri are trying to offload Ivan Perisic as part of the deal, La Gazzetta dello Sport claims, something the Red Devils have no interest in agreeing to.

The paper goes on to state that Napoli are a potential destination for Lukaku, who has a €70million price tag, and that their boss Carlo Ancelotti could also push for the signing of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid.

Negotiations between Napoli and Old Trafford chiefs are apparently not yet underway, but the Partenopei do hold a serious interest.

