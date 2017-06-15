Slutsky: Our aim is promotion, it’s difficult but possible

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Leonid Slutskiy the head coach of PFC CSKA Moskva speaks to the media during the PFC CSKA Moskva press conference at Wembley Stadium on December 6, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Hull’s new head coach Leonid Slutsky has targeted promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Slutsky became the first Russian manager in the Football League last week when he replaced Marco Silva, who left the club to become Watford boss after failing to keep the Tigers in the top flight.

“Yes of course it’s our first target to come back to the Premier League and get promoted next season,” Slutsky told Sky Sports News.

“I understand it’s a very difficult target, but I’m sure it’s possible.

“Hull had two seasons in the Championship in the last five years and always (got) promoted and I think it will be the same situation.

“Of course now there are a lot of questions about the squad, but it’s a normal situation about a team who is relegated.”

The former CSKA Moscow and Russia boss introduced himself to the club’s fans via social media.

In a video message posted on Twitter by the club, the 46-year-old said: “Hello Hull City fans, I’m Leonid Slutsky. I’m your new head coach. I’m very happy to be here and I hope you will have good support for us.

“We will have a great season and I hope we can decide our future together.”

Slutsky, who guided CSKA to three Russian Premier League titles before resigning last December and also led the national side to Euro 2016, has yet to be formally unveiled by the club.

Silva was appointed as Mike Phelan’s replacement in January, but fell short in his bid to rescue the Tigers and they were relegated to the Championship after one season back in the top flight.

Slutsky and Tigers fans are braced for a mass player exodus this summer. Curtis Davies was sold to Derby for an undisclosed fee and it has been reported that Leicester have made a £16.5million bid for fellow defender Harry Maguire.

Left-back Andrew Robertson, midfielder Tom Huddlestone and teenager Josh Tymon have all been linked with moves away from the KCOM Stadium.

On a positive note for City, midfielder Ryan Mason is back in training as he works towards regaining full fitness after fracturing his skull.

The 26-year-old had 14 plates inserted into his skull and spent eight days in a London hospital following a sickening clash of heads with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill at Stamford Bridge on January 22.

Mason posted a video of himself running between cones on Instagram and wrote: “Back at it…”

The England international became Hull’s record signing when he arrived from Tottenham in a £12million deal last August and scored two goals in 20 appearances before sustaining the injury in a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea.