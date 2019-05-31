New Inter Milan head coach Antonio Conte has spoken out about reported interest in Manchester United duo Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.

The 49-year-old has returned to management having been sacked by Chelsea at the end of the 2017-18 season, taking one of the big jobs in Serie A.

The Italian replaces the sacked Luciano Spalletti at the San Siro after the Nerazzurri finished fourth in Serie A this season, 21 points behind champions Juventus.

New signings are soon expected to follow Conte into the club, with Lukaku seriously linked with a move to the San Siro this summer.

The Belgian striker has reportedly been cleared to leave Manchester United following a meeting with the club on Wednesday – and it seems a switch to Serie A looks his most favoured option following this strong hint from Lukaku.

Conte told the BBC World Service: “I think now it’s very difficult to talk about this.

“For sure, we have a plan to try to improve the team. But it will be very important for the players, it will be very important to have a great will and great ambition, me, the players and the club, to try to reduce this gap.”

Conte was then asked if Lukaku has met with Inter, to which he replied: “No, that’s not right.

“But I repeat in this moment there is a sporting director to talk about this and do this question about the transfer market, about the players. Now we are very focused to do the first step and to work together.”

There have also been links between Inter and Alexis Sanchez, with reports claiming United are ready to pay part of his wages just to get rid of him.

On reported interest in Sanchez, Conte again remained coy: “You’re talking about the transfer market, you have to talk to the sporting director about this topic.”

