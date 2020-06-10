New blow for Jean-Kevin Augustin as Leeds striker suffers injury setback

Leeds’ big-name January signing Jean-Kevin Augustin has suffered another injury setback, according to reports.

Augustin signed for the West Yorkshire club in the January on a six-month loan deal from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig with an option to make the move permanent.

He was brought in to provide competition to Patrick Bamford, who has been criticised for his wasteful finishing in the 2019/20 season, but has failed to make the desired impact as of yet. The Frenchman has made just three appearances for a combined 48 minutes so far and failing to get on the scoresheet.

He has also been left out of the squad completely on five occasions due to fitness concerns, while he failed to make it off the substitutes bench in Leeds’ 1-0 win over Reading back in February.

Augustin arrived at Elland Road with a big reputation, having started at PSG and also counting Monaco among his clubs.

But a lack of action in Ligue 1 with Monaco meant it would clearly take him some time to get up to Marcelo Bielsa’s standards. The Argentine’s tough reputation for demanding complete fitness from each and every player in his side means certain protocols have to be met before players are considered for action.

But the enforced break in the season had given Leeds supporters fresh hope that Augustin could use the time to get himself up to standards. But with Leeds due to resume their promotion push at Cardiff on Sunday week, Augustin has reported suffered a fresh setback.

According to The Athletic‘s Leeds correspondent Phil Hay, who tweeted: “Hearing that Jean-Kevin Augustin has suffered a recurrence of his hamstring strain. Not confirmed by Leeds but sounds like a set-back for him.”

Preliminary reports suggest he could miss at least the club’s first three games: Cardiff away, and the home dates with Fulham and Luton.

Noel Whelan doubts permanent Augustin deal

The latest setback will cast fresh doubts that the striker will secure a permanent move to Elland Road.

Leeds do have an obligation to make buy should they secure promotion, but there is an escape clause should the player reject the move.

And BBC Leeds pundit Noel Whelan is also against the transfer being made permanent.

Whelan said: “To put the money on the table is a risk, if he is going to be the record signing he needs to make a difference straight away.

“At the minute he has not made any difference and he has not been a part of this promotion push.

“He has had 55 minutes maximum and even with that he was fighting himself – his fitness and form. To be honest he was trying too hard.

“If we can get him into a good frame of mind and the fitness levels we expect we could have a real gem on our hands.”