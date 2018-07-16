New leader in chase for Liverpool, Man Utd target as Real set fee

Real Madrid have told clubs that they must pay €85million to land one of their midfielders this summer, reports claim.

According to Spanish outlet AS, the LaLiga giants have slapped a hefty price tag on Croatia international Mateo Kovacic amid interest from the Premier League.

The same outlet claimed last week that United, Spurs, Roma, Juventus and AC Milan are all interested in signing Croatia international Mateo Kovacic.

Meanwhile, reports in Italy have linked Chelsea and Juventus with a move, though the latter may not be able to afford the player after they splashed out on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Now, AS are reporting that Manchester City are leading the chase for Kovacic after they missed out on Jorginho, who joined Chelsea from Napoli in a €60m deal.

However, Sky Sports News state that City have no intention of paying the £80m asking price for Kovacic as he is not guaranteed to be a start.

Kovacic joined Real from Inter Milan for €29m back in 2015, but has struggled for consistent playing time since his arrival at the Bernabeu.

The player himself as hinted at his frustration – and after Croatia beat Russia on penalties to reach the World Cup semi-final, Kovacic responded to the speculation that he could leave the Spanish capital.

“If I want to stay at Real Madrid? We’ll see.”

