New Leeds boss discusses Chris Wood future and transfer targets

New Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen is keen to keep star striker Chris Wood at Elland Road – and insists the club are still to discuss their transfer targets.

The New Zealand hitman has been linked with moves to West Ham, Huddersfield and Newcastle this summer after scoring 30 goals for the Whites the season just gone as they narrowly missed out on the play-off places.

But with Wood indicating he is keen to stay at Elland Road, new Leeds boss Christiansen has also outlined his hopes of keeping the former Leicester striker.

“Who wouldn’t be?”, he asked if he wanted to keep Wood at Elland Road.

The conversation then moved on to Leeds’ summer transfer targets but Christiansen claimed he had no players in mind at this stage, with the players scheduled to return for medical tests on Friday.

“This is something we’re going to talk about internally,” Christiansen added.

“We have to bring in players who really want to be here. It’s the same as me as coach.

“I died to be here. It was my first choice and target when I heard about it. I was very clear that this was what I wanted.”