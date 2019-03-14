New Leroy Sane Man City contract being held up by one key person

Attempts to tie Manchester City winger Leroy Sane down to a new deal at the club are being frustrated by his mother, who has reservations over a new deal, according to a report.

The 23-year-old, who has two years left on his current deal with the Premier League champions, has been in talks with City over fresh terms since the summer.

The Citizens have maintained throughout the discussions that they are willing to keep Sane in Manchester, but according to the Daily Mail, the attacker’s mother – former West Germany Olympic bronze medallist Regina Weber – is obstructing the progress of a deal being agreed.

The newspaper claims that Sane’s father – former Senegal striker Souleymane Sane – has given his son the green light to pen an extension, but discussions have broken down since Sane’s mother recently began contributing to negotiations.

Having announced on Wednesday that they have secured the services of midfielder Bernardo Silva until 2025, City will be desperate to tie Sane down to a new deal, with the German international another key cog in Pep Guardiola’s team.

The winger, who has netted eight times in 25 Premier League appearances, took his class to the Champions League stage on Tuesday night by sending City through to the quarter-finals with a goal and three assists.

City return to domestic action on Saturday when they travel to South Wales for an FA Cup quarter-final tie with Swansea City.

