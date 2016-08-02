New Liverpool recruit undergoes successful surgery

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has undergone a successful operation to repair his broken right hand and is set to be back in October.

The German returned home early from the club’s tour of the United States after sustaining the injury having collided with team-mate Dejan Lovren in Wednesday’s friendly against Chelsea.

Karius, a £4.7million signing from Mainz this summer, is likely to be sidelined for eight to 10 weeks, dealing a blow to his hopes of challenging Simon Mignolet to be manager Jurgen Klopp’s first choice.

“I’m back at home after a successful surgery! Thank you guys for all your get-well wishes!” Karius wrote after tweeting a picture of his bandaged hand.

Karius turned down a place in Germany’s Olympic squad in order to fight for a starting place but injury now means fellow new signing Alex Manninger, a 39-year-old veteran who arrived from Augsburg on a free transfer, will now deputise for Mignolet for the start of the campaign.

The remainder of the squad returned home on Tuesday immediately after their 2-1 defeat to Roma to begin preparations later this week for their final friendly of pre-season against Barcelona at Wembley on Saturday.