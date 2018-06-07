New Man Utd signing suffers World Cup injury scare in training

Brazil midfielder Fred has suffered an injury scare just one week before the World Cup in Russia gets under way.

Fred is on the cusp of a move to Manchester United, who announced earlier this week they had reached an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk to sign the 25-year-old for a fee reported to exceed £50million.

Of more pressing concern to the player will be an ankle complaint he suffered during an open session at Tottenham’s training ground in Enfield on Thursday.

Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said: “Today Fred had trauma in his ankle but it is too early to say anything about it.

“Tomorrow we watch to see what happens and then decide if we need to do any exams or not but at the moment it is too early to say anything about him.”

Brazil begin their Group E campaign on June 17 against Switzerland in Rostov before matches against Costa Rica in St Petersburg and Serbia in Moscow.