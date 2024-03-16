New Man Utd striker: Ratcliffe desperate to sign club’s best player before Arsenal, Tottenham

Sir Jim Ratcliffe could go in a different direction when signing a new striker for Manchester United, as he is reportedly vying with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur for Lille ace Jonathan David.

When Ratcliffe and his INEOS team arrived at Old Trafford, they immediately identified centre-forward as an area for improvement. Erik ten Hag can currently use Rasmus Hojlund and Anthony Martial up front, with winger Marcus Rashford also able to play there if needed.

But Rashford is more effective cutting inside from the left flank, while Martial will be allowed to leave on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season. Due to these factors, Ratcliffe is well aware that a new striker needs to join Man Utd and help Hojlund out.

Man Utd are interested in Ivan Toney, who is pretty much guaranteed to leave Brentford this summer. Toney has also been heavily linked with Arsenal and Chelsea.

Another potential option for the Red Devils is Joshua Zirkzee, the Dutchman who is making a name for himself at Bologna.

However, HITC report that David is also high up in Ratcliffe’s thinking and could be signed by Man Utd this summer to add more goals to the squad.

David is enjoying another fantastic season in front of goal, having netted 21 times in 36 appearances so far. As per transfermarkt, he is far and away Lille’s most valuable player at €50m (£43m). Lille’s second-most valuable player is young centre-back Leny Yoro (€25m/£21m).

Man Utd scouts have been very impressed by David’s electric displays this term. Ratcliffe also feels he is the perfect age profile, as he is an experienced 24-year-old who also has the potential to get even better.

Man Utd target also eyed by Arsenal and Tottenham

It must be noted that Man Utd are far from alone in admiring the attacker. Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham United are all keeping tabs on his situation, too.

The report does not mention how much Lille will demand before selling David. Although, it has previously been revealed by Fabrizio Romano that they have set his price tag at €65m (£56m).

Of course, that price could skyrocket if the likes of Man Utd, Arsenal and Spurs get into a bidding war.

Should several of David’s potential suitors manage to forge agreements with Lille, then the race could come down to which club offers him the best wages. This would give Man Utd the advantage, as Ratcliffe has the funds to bankroll a huge contract offer.

