New Mbappe quotes signal end of Arsenal’s faint transfer hopes

Kylian Mbappe has seemingly ruled out a move to Arsenal this summer after admitting it is his “obsession” to play in, and win, the Champions League.

The 18-year-old striker is one of Europe’s most in-demand players this summer, having scored 26 goals in 43 games to help Monaco win the Ligue 1 title and reach the last four of the Champions League.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United have been heavily linked with the Monaco striker, while Liverpool have stepped up their efforts in trying to bring him to England.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are also thought to be interested in the 18-year-old, but his recent claim that winning the Champions League is “an obsession” has seemingly ended any faint hopes the Gunners had of signing him.

The Gunners will compete in the Europa League next season, and so might struggle to convince Mbappe to join them.

Arsenal have since been linked with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowksi, and speaking to Telefoot, Mbappe said: “[The Champions League] is a dream, a competition that everyone wants to win and that only a minority can win – the most important are the titles.

“That would be much more of an obsession for me than the Ballon d’Or, for example. I want to touch the stars and, when you dream, you do not dream of playing the middle of the table or maintaining it.

“[The World Cup] is the number one goal at international level. As I always say, dreams are good but it’s up to me to work for them.”