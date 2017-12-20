New suitors for Emre Can as Bundesliga chief reveals interest

Borussia Dortmund chief Michael Zorc has dropped a major hint his side are ready to make a move to sign Emre Can.

The Liverpool midfielder is about to enter the final six months of his contract at Anfield and is free to negotiate a deal with overseas clubs from January 1.

Liverpool still hold hope of Can extending his stay at Anfield, but with the likes of Juventus, Bayern Munich – and possibly Manchester City – all keen on signing the player, it seems the Germany star appears destined to move on.

And addressing Can’s impending availability this week, Zorc hinted at a possible approach from his side, telling Sky Deutschland: “[He is] an excellent player.

“He is in the sights of the very, very large clubs of Europe,” the 55-year-old explained.

Zorc’s comments follow on from the admission of Juventus chief executive Beppe Marotta, who confirmed his side were “monitoring” Can’s progress.

“Can is a name doing the rounds because his contract is running down,” Marotta told Mediaset Premium.

“I won’t deny he is a player we too have monitored and many important clubs will try to close a deal over the next few weeks.”

Can has made 21 appearances this season and remains an important part of Klopp’s plans, but with the player turning 24 next month, it seems his time at Anfield is drawing ever closer to an end.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.