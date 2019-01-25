New name tops five-man shortlist of candidates for historic Man Utd role

Manchester United have identified Andrea Berta as the man they want to become their first ever sporting director, a report claims.

United are hoping to appoint their first-ever sporting director before the end of the season – although it is yet to be seen what they would want from the person in the role.

Names such as Paul Mitchell of RB Leipzig and Ajax’s Edwin van der Sar have been bandied about, as well as Monchi, but the Daily Mail say Atletico Madrid chief Berta is ‘top of their list’.

The Daily Mirror deliver some bad news however, as they report that United ‘risk missing out’ on the Italian after Atletico offered him a new deal.

Berta joined the Spanish outfit from Genoa in 2012 and impressed enough to be promoted to his current role in 2017.

Atletico are thus ‘desperate not to lose him’ and have ‘offered the Italian a huge new deal’.

United are ‘now considering other options’ as Fabio Paratici, another candidate due to his work with Juventus, distanced himself from any speculation.