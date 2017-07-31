New No 31 Matic in line for Man Utd debut on Wednesday

Manchester United will confirm a deal for Nemanja Matic later on Monday – and the player could make his debut for the club on Wednesday against Sampdoria.

United have been chasing the Serbian for most of the summer, but their long hunt for the Chelsea man is set to be confirmed, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The paper states that the 28-year-old is likely to cost around £40million and will be included on the club’s final pre-season tour to Dublin, where they will face Sampdoria in front of a packed Aviva Stadium crowd on Wednesday evening.

Reports surfaced on Sunday that a deal had been done and a picture appeared on social media showing the player in United training top with a number 31 on the front.

Boss Jose Mourinho refused to comment on any speculation but did state that the number 31 shirt was available this season.

When questioned further about the possibility of a reunion with Matic following United’s 3-0 pre-season friendly win against Valerenga in Oslo on Sunday, Mourinho said in a press conference shown on MUTV: “I’m waiting for news.

“I know that he wants that very, very much and when a player wants very, very much the chance is bigger, the chance is bigger, so I think we have a chance but in football until it’s official, I saw so many things happen that I refuse to say more than I am telling you now.”

Matic would be United’s third summer signing following the arrivals of defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica and striker Romelu Lukaku from Everton. It would also be the second time Mourinho has bought Matic, having signed him for Chelsea in 2014.