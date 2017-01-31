New N’Zonzi deal puts an end to Premier League return talk

Steven N’Zonzi has put an end to speculation he could be set for a return to the Premier League by signing a new contract that will keep him at Sevilla until the summer of 2020.

The former Blackburn and Stoke midfielder had been linked with a move to the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool, but has now committed his future to the Spanish club.

Nzonzi, 28, won the Europa League in his first campaign at Sevilla and has helped Jorge Sampaoli’s side stay on the coat-tails of Real Madrid and Barcelona in the LaLiga title race this season.

The club stated on their official website: “With this renewal the club recognises the exceptional performance of the French midfielder, undoubtedly one of the most outstanding players in the current season, both in Spain and in Europe.”