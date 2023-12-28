New Rangers loan signing Fabio Silva takes veiled swipe at Celtic after picking ‘amazing’ Ibrox move

Portugal Under-21 forward Fabio Silva has used his Rangers signing video to seemingly aim a veiled dig at Old Firm rivals Celtic.

The Ibrox outfit confirmed the loan signing of the Wolves attacker on Thursday evening after it emerged they were closing in on a deal for the player.

The 21-year-old joins on a loan until the end of the season and will be registered from January 1, meaning he will not be available for the derby clash with Celtic at the weekend.

Several clubs were keen on the forward but he has revealed his excitement at the opportunity to join Rangers.

The news will have come as a blow to Celtic, who are known to have been tracking Silva for some time.

And speaking to Rangers TV about the move, Silva seemingly added salt to the wound with his comments about the switch.

He said: “It was amazing. Everyone knows I had other options from other clubs, but when I saw the option to come to Rangers on loan I was very happy. It was my first option straight away.

“I like to win titles, play at big clubs and feel the pressure straight away and to play in big competitions. To come here, for me, when we spoke about Scotland for me Rangers was the best team here.

New club and new home!

It is truly a pleasure for me to play for Rangers and I hope to celebrate many victories together.🏆

Come on #RangersFC 💙 pic.twitter.com/UimH7eC07O — Fábio Silva (@Silva_Fabio) December 28, 2023

“So I want to be here, to play with the fans and for my teammates and to win titles – that is the most important thing.”

Silva is set to make his debut in the Scottish Premiership clash with Kilmarnock at Ibrox on January 2.

