New Rangers recruit ‘taken aback’ by Gerrard after signing three-year deal

John Lundstram has joined Rangers on a free transfer after running down his contract with Sheffield United.

The 27-year-old, who came through the ranks at Everton, was a regular for the Blades across a four-year spell, including two in the top flight. However, he showed a reluctance to sign a new deal at Bramall Lane. Their relegation from the Premier League did not help their chances of convincing him to stay.

There were rumours that he could remain south of the border with Crystal Palace eyeing a move. Instead, he will now play for the Scottish champions, teaming him up with fellow Merseyside man Steven Gerrard.

Manager Gerrard told the Rangers website: “John is a player I have known for some time and knew he would enhance our squad.

“Having played in the Premiership, he has the undoubted quality to enhance our midfield with his technical ability and physicality and I was impressed with his attitude and ambition when we spoke over recent weeks.

“John is a winner and knows what is required to succeed at a club of this stature.

“He will add steel and presence to our midfield along with his quality which makes our squad much stronger, and to procure a player of John’s profile and experience is very pleasing.”

Lundstram explains why he chose Rangers

Rangers have tied Lundstram down to a three-year contract, time in which the midfielder hopes to reach his best levels.

He added: “I spoke with the manager and he sold the club to me, and I was just taken aback by his ambition, vision and drive.

“I know Glasgow is like Liverpool – a proper football city with proper football fans – and I know the people are very similar and I am buzzing to be a part of the atmosphere I am moving into.

“The chance to work with Steven Gerrard and Gary McAllister, as well as Michael Beale, was a huge draw.

“The manager is from the same area as me, and I want to learn from those coaches and become a better version of myself and continue to develop under them.

“As an outsider looking in, the scenes last season were unbelievable when the club won the league, and when I saw that, I knew I wanted to be a part of it and be a part of a club which wins more trophies for Rangers.

“There is something special still being built here and there is more to come. The pull of being in the Champions League was also massive for me and I want to help the team reach the group stage and make the most of that opportunity.”