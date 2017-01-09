New Rangers signing explains move after Bournemouth loan exit

New Rangers signing Emerson Hyndman reckons he will be able to fit right in at Ibrox after completing his loan switch from Bournemouth.

The USA international has joined Gers until the end of the season after struggling to make his mark with the Cherries.

The 20-year-old joined Eddie Howe’s side in the summer after signing on a free transfer from Fulham.

But he has made just three cup appearances so far and has signed for Mark Warburton’s side in a bid to gain some much-needed action.

And he believes the similarities in style of play between the Premier League outfit and his new club will ensure he hits the ground running.

He told RangersTV: “I think the two clubs have similar styles which makes it an easy transition and all the boys have helped me out on my first day.

“The philosophy here is the same as Bournemouth in the way that they like to press but when they have the ball they like to keep it in attack.

“In that way it is very similar which will hopefully make my transition a lot easier.

“I got Eddie Howe’s input before I signed, he had no problems or worries with me coming here at all because he fully believes the manager here is very good and good with young players as well so he had no problems with handing me over to him.

“There were a lot of reasons I wanted to sign for Rangers, it is a massive club, they are fighting for Europe and there are good players here.

“I think it is a good opportunity for me to play in, not just a good environment, but in front of 50,000 fans at home which is absolutely unbelievable. That is why I chose to come here.

“That is part of the reason my manager back at Bournemouth thought here would be a really good choice, to be exposed to that at my age is always a good thing.

“What I want to do here is be a good player for Rangers and help Rangers but to get all that experience with it is a bonus and just helps me.”

Hyndman’s arrival is likely to be swiftly followed by another, with Warburton confident he can land Arsenal’s Jon Toral on another six-month loan deal.

Talks with Toral are ongoing but Gers are hoping to unveil the Spanish midfielder alongside Hyndman on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan with Granada but has returned to London after a frustrating stint in his homeland.

Toral has taken on Barcelona in the Nou Camp this term but that was one of just six appearances he has registered for the LaLiga side and Arsene Wenger believes swapping southern Spain for Scotland will benefit the 21-year-old more.

Asked whether the move to Warburton’s side would benefit Toral, Wenger told the Metro: “Yes, because he has played games there (for Granada) but at the moment he doesn’t play and personally I think it would be a good transition for him.”