New Rangers transfer strategy explained as Koppen puts laser focus on signing one type of player

Rangers have already started implementing their new focus in the transfer market

Rangers have been adjusting their transfer strategy to ensure their recruitment focus is now on young players with good potential sell-on value.

And TEAMtalk can confirm the Scottish Premiership giants are heavily watching South American prospects, as already evidenced by the January signing of Colombian forward Oscar Cortes on loan from Lens.

Rangers’ other winter additions were Fabio Silva (21) and Mohamed Diomande (22) from Wolves on loan and Nordsjaelland in a permanent deal respectively.

The new strategy, under the direction of new sporting director Nils Koppen, who took up his role towards the start of the January transfer window, means older players are unlikely to be offered deals over one year in duration.

Furthermore, some key names in Philippe Clement’s current squad will be set to leave the club as younger, fresh legs come in under the new approach.

For example, the 31-year-old left-back Borna Barisic is approaching the end of his contract at Ibrox and as TEAMtalk recently explained, looks destined to leave on a free transfer despite being happy at the club.

Barisic is understood to have offers on the table from clubs in England and across the continent, but first has his sights set on ending his Rangers career with some more trophies.

Beyond that, Rangers will phase in Jefte after agreeing for the Fluminense defender to become a new long-term option at left-back.

In contrast to the Barisic situation, existing midfielders John Lundstram (30) and Ryan Jack (32) are both out of contract in the summer but are expected to be offered extensions, as TEAMtalk has already revealed.

Clement does not want to lose too many important players as free agents, which has prompted Rangers to start talks with Lundstram, a former Sheffield United midfielder, in particular.

New Rangers figures making their mark

Seeking a first league title since the 2020-21 campaign, Rangers have recently climbed to the top of the Scottish Premiership table, leading rivals Celtic by two points after 28 games of the season.

A lot has changed at the club in recent months, including in the dugout and within their recruitment team.

Now, the new decision-makers are implementing their ideas to achieve what they hope will be some long-term success.

On the pitch it certainly seems to be working and they now have clear principles to ensure things go to plan in the transfer market too.

