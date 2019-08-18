New recruit explains why he has nothing to fear about Man Utd move

Manchester United new boy Hannibal Mejbri is confident he will settle in quickly after joining from Monaco this summer.

The highly-rated teenager, who will link up with United’s academy setup after completing a €10m move in August, had been linked with a move to the Premier League giants for some time – and already has high ambitions.

Mejbri has revealed that he is targeting a first team debut within the next two years, and has now added why he is confident he will make progress quickly enough to manage it.

The 16-year-old midfielder believes two fellow Frenchmen in the academy setup can help him get to grips with his new surroundings.

“Among young people, there is also Noam Emeran. We were together in Clairefontaine,” Mejbri is quoted as saying by the Mirror.

“I spoke to him on the phone, he said: ‘Here it’s really good, come on!’

“His presence will help me to integrate sooner. Aliou Traore has been there for two years, he will be able to share his experience and advise me.

“It [the move] does not scare me. My parents will always be with me to accompany me.

“On the pitch you just have to talk football. Outside, there is the language, but it can be learned.

“Their language is a bit difficult, but I was doing well in English so it should be fine.

“It will also be necessary to get used to the climate. But we feel that Manchester is a city that eats and breathes football, it’s beautiful.”

