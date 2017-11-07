New Roma attacker already targeting ‘better move’ to Man Utd

Roma striker Patrik Schick is already planning for the future, having set himself the target of playing of one day joining one of the world’s premier clubs.

Schick was strongly linked with Tottenham and Chelsea this summer, but instead opted to stay in Italy with Roma, for whom he signed from Sampdoria in a €5million loan deal.

While Roma will pay an additional €9million to make the move permanent next summer – with a further €8m in add-ons – Schick is already setting his sights higher.

And the 21-year-old Czech claims joining one of Manchester United, Barcelona or Real Madrid would be his ultimate goal.

“I hope to be able to transfer in a few years to an even better club, where I will be paid even better,” he told Czech magazine Reporter, before adding: “There are a few clubs, such as Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester United.”

Schick has been limited to just 15 minutes playing time since moving to Roma in the summer due to various niggling injuries, and the striker admits he’s impressed by the quality of the facilities at the Giallorossi.

“When I saw the training center, I realised that I’d be getting the best here,” he said. “Here there are perfect pitches, the best systems for recovering, the gym, plus the nutritionists.”

