Saudi make NEW Salah approach as Liverpool sources drop Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold updates

Liverpool’s contract negotiations with Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk are going to plan but there is less certainty over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s situation, even if Saudi have made new contact for the Egyptian king.

Club sources have consistently said since November that talks with Salah and Van Dijk have been positive but reach an agreement with one or both was always expected to go beyond the winter window.

In Salah’s case, discussions are framed around contract length. Keeping Salah as Liverpool’s best-paid player is likely, but in a longer-term deal, the club would perhaps want to protect themselves against an eventuality where Salah’s role becomes somewhat diminished. Salah’s preference has been for a two-year contract with a one-year option, although he has not shut the door on something shorter.

Positive talks are ongoing with Salah and Liverpool aren’t in any sort of panic, as they know the Egyptian international will give priority to those negotiations despite having other high-profile suitors.

Al-Hilal is most likely destination if Salah chooses to leave Liverpool. Saudi dealmakers are still willing to pay him over £160million a year, making him the joint best-paid player in the Saudi Pro League alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, who is also in talks to extend his stay in Saudi.

Saudi make direct contact with Liverpool for Mo Salah

TEAMtalk can confirm that Saudi have made a new, direct approach to Liverpool, to ask whether the Reds would allow him to leave three weeks early to play in the Club World Cup for Al-Hilal, which begins on the 10th of June. This is part of due diligence and not necessarily a clue of confidence Salah will leave Anfield.

Salah’s contract is currently set to expire on the 30th of June, but Liverpool would not stand in his way if he does decide to sign for Al-Hilal.

Right now, Liverpool have an active offer for Salah on the table and their sole focus is on finding clarity in the coming weeks.

Van Dijk increasingly likely to sign Liverpool extension

With regards to Van Dijk, the suggestion from sources is that it is becoming increasingly likely that he will extend. Liverpool are optimistic.

It’s understood Van Dijk wants to understand what his role in the team will be if he puts pen to paper, as Liverpool are likely to sign a new centre-back in the summer.

Also, if Alexander-Arnold stays, he aspires to become Liverpool captain one day. That doesn’t mean that would happen overnight, but it’s certainly a long-term goal for the right-back and could influence his decision on whether to stay or go.

Van Dijk will know his next contract could be his last big one in football and playing consistently is a priority for him. The 33-year-old centre-back also wants to ensure that he remains a part of the Netherlands’ squad.

Van Dijk and Salah’s situations are therefore very different in that Salah knows he is going to play, whereas Van Dijk could take on a reduced role from next season, if a top quality new centre-back is signed.

Real Madrid optimistic of Trent Alexander-Arnold deal

As for Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool’s offer for a renewal is still on the table and the right-back still hasn’t told the club that he wants to join Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side remain optimistic. It’s fair to say, Alexander-Arnold is Real’s number one summer target.

Over a month has passed since Real made an ambitious attempt to get Alexander-Arnold in January, an approach Liverpool quickly and emphatically turned down.

Liverpool are well aware of the concrete interest from Madrid, but the situation remains opens for now.

Now the transfer window is shut, all parties want to find a resolution as soon as possible – potentially within the next 30 days – so that everyone knows where they stand, and that the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold isn’t something that in any way overshadows the final weeks of the season.

