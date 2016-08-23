New Serie A suitors snub chance to take unwanted Balotelli

Serie A side Sassuolo are the latest club to reject the chance to sign Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli.

The unwanted hitman is training with Liverpool’s Under-23 side and has been told by boss Jurgen Klopp that he has no future with the Reds.

The 26-year-old’s agent Mino Raiola has frantically being searching for a new club for the player, but so far to no avail with Sassuolo chief executive Giovanni Carnevali revealing that Italian forward was offered to them.

“Mina Raiola offered us Balotelli, but we refused,” he told RaiSport’s Zona11pm show.

The Italian forward, who spent a loan spell with AC Milan last season, has been linked with a move to Besiktas, but that move never materialised, while Bologna yesterday revealed they had no interest in the former Manchester City striker.

Their chairman Joey Saputo claimed the Serie A side were not interested in the player.

“You can’t just go buying a player as a marketing exercise,” Bologna’s Canadian owner told ANSA. “It’s up to our sporting director and our coach.

“I leave it up to them to decide. We’re aiming to do a little bit better this season than we did last season and we need to work bit by bit, which is what we are doing.”

However, Lazio and Chievo are believed to hold an interest in Balotelli, according to Gazzetta World, who also claim Roberto Donadoni’s Bologna are certain to make a firm offer for the striker before the end of the transfer window in order to add competition for Mattia Destro.

The report though states that Bologna will only be able to finance a move for Balotelli, who has also being linked with Crotone and Pescara, if Liverpool agree to subsidise a substantial amount of his €6million-per-season wages.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho reportedly met with Balotelli last week to discuss his stalling career and offer him some transfer advice.