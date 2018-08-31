New signing one of three injured for Man Utd’s trip to Burnley

Manchester United will be without injured duo Sergio Romero and Diogo Dalot for the Premier League trip to Burnley.

Dalot is recovering from a knee operation and Romero has been out with his own knee problem but both were expected to face Stoke in and under-23s match on Friday night.

Marcos Rojo is edging closer to a first-team return but Phil Jones will miss the trip to face Burnley.

Provisional squad: De Gea, Herrera, Smalling, Lindelof, Valencia, Pogba, Matic, Fellaini, Fred, Shaw, Lingard, Lukaku, Sanchez, Rashford, Grant, Young, McTominay.

