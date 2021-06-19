Leeds United star Gjanni Alioski could be on the move to Russia after a report claimed he was the subject of a hugely attractive approach from CSKA Moscow.

The 29-year-old remains one Whites player whose future remains unclear heading towards his contract’s expiry. Currently, Alioski has just 11 days left on his deal at Elland Road. While Leeds announced departures for Gaetano Berardi and Pablo Hernandez, news has not emerged about Alioski. His chances of staying may look slim, but recent reports suggest there is hope.

The lack of clarity means there is a chance Alioski could still pen a new deal and extend his four-year association at Leeds.

Alioski was initially linked with a move to Galatasaray – a prospective move which did not go down well with the Leeds faithful.

However, there appears another serious option on the table for the North Macedonian star in the form of CSKA Moscow.

As per Fanatik, they claim the Russian side have established contact with Alioski’s agent.

They state he has been offered a deal worth around €2.5m a year to move to the Russian capital. That’s a deal worth around £40,000 a week to the left-sided star.

The article states that any decision on his future will be made after his country’s interest at Euro 2020 comes to an end. The tournament debutants have lost both their fixtures so far. Their final game sees them play the Netherlands on Monday.

Alioski could yet stay at Leeds with United set to still be in talks over the player. However, the player could find the offer from CSKA too good to refuse.

Bielsa open to Alioski stay

Leeds Marcelo Bielsa has made it clear he would be happy were Alioski to extend his stay in West Yorkshire.

“I don’t have it clear what decision Alioski is going to take,” Bielsa said. “When a player resolves his contractual station with the club they operate with offers in demand, which is natural.

“In this case they are private negotiations between the club and the player. And in no way should I have an opinion. In no way should my opinion impact what’s going to happen with Alioski.

“But if Alioski continues with us I would be satisfied. But the conditions that will allow Alioski to continue with us or not, that will be decided by Alioski and the club, Leeds.”

The player made 38 appearances for Leeds in 2020/21, scoring three goals while weighing in with three assists.

