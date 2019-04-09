New suitor in play as Serie A giants set £65m price tag for Man Utd target

Inter Milan have lowered the asking price for striker Mauro Icardi to €75million amid links with Manchester United, a report claims.

The Argentine recently made his return to Serie A action after a turbulent few weeks, during which he was stripped of the club’s captaincy in February after allegedly refusing to agree a new deal with the Serie A club.

Manchester United are said to have been tracking the former Sampdoria man ahead of a potential swoop this summer, and were no doubt alerted when Icardi was blasted by both his manager Luciano Spalletti and Inter’s powerful Curva.

The 26-year-old has netted 123 goals in 212 appearances for Inter since arriving, but the Nerazzurri seem to have already found a potential replacement in fellow Argentine Lautaro Martinez.

Now, a report from Italian outlet il Corriere della Sera (via TMW) claims that Inter have set a new asking price of €75million for Icardi, which is just under £65m.

United are not alone in their reported pursuit of the hitman though, as the paper suggests that Atletico Madrid are now in the running.

This is due to the fact that the LaLiga club may have to replace both Antoine Griezmann – linked with Barcelona – and Diego Costa.

