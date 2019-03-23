New suitor leads Man Utd, Barcelona in €100m Griezmann race

Paris Saint-Germain are set to enter the race to sign Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann this summer, according to reports.

Griezmann’s future at the Wanda Metropolitano has been the subject of recent speculation as reports from Spain have suggested he will look to move on at the end of the season.

The 28-year-0ld saw himself linked with Barcelona last summer, while Manchester United were also in the running to sign the diminutive striker before he decided to stay with Atletico.

And recent reports have again linked both the Red Devils, who have emerged as a top suitor to sign the Frenchman, and the Catalan giants with his signature.

However, fresh claims in Tuttosport say that PSG ‘will move’ for Griezmann to rival United and Barca but on one condition.

The Italian outlet say a chain reaction could be triggered if Real Madrid pursue either Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, which may lead PSG to attempt to land Griezmann.

If that happens, then there may be a further knock on effect that would see Paulo Dybala move to Atletico from Juventus.

Tuttosport adds that a bid of £86million (€100million) would be enough to persuade Atletico to hand over their prized asset.

Meanwhile, Griezmann’s Atletico Madrid team-mate Alvaro Morata has passed comment on the rumours, insisting their is nothing to worry about.

“I’m not worried. In general I see Antoine very happy with us. This is his home and I think he’s happy here,” Morata said.