New target in frame as Emery aims to plug leaky Arsenal defence

Unai Emery wants Torino centre-back Nicolas N’Koulou to plug his leaky Arsenal defence, according to a report.

Emery spoke about improving the Gunners defensively after the 4-1 win over Fulham – a result which came just three days after their 5-1 drubbing at Anfield.

And, according to Calciomercato, Emery has set his January sights on Serie A defender N’Koulou.

Spanish boss Emery added Sokratis Papastathopoulos to his squad in the summer, but he is still chasing another centre-back and Cameroon international N’Koulou is on his radar.

The 28-year-old’s stature has grown in Turin and scored twice in 20 appearances this season and with his contract set to run until the summer of 2020, the Serie A club will be looking to make a significant profit on the £3.5million they paid paid Lyon last summer to turn his loan into a permanent deal.

Torino are keen to keep hold of the talented defender, who was an ever present last season and who has not missed a minute in Serie A this time around.

Emery though is focused on improving a defence which has conceded 31 goals from 21 Premier League games.

After the win over Fulham, Emery said: “Our challenge now is to improve defensively.

“Today is the first time we could play with Sokratis, Koscielny and Mustafi. The injury to Mustafi meant we changed for the second-half.

“We are happy with the attacking players and scoring goals, but we need more balance defensively to improve.

“We need to work, we need to do better in the second half of the season.”