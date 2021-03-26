New truth emerges over suspicious Solskjaer treatment of Man Utd man

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has been fit to play on occasions where manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested otherwise, a report claims.

Bailly’s Old Trafford future has become the subject of debate in recent weeks. With only one season left on his deal, Solskjaer confirmed earlier this month that the club have begun talks over an extension. However, fresh doubt has emerged over whether he will pen fresh terms with the Red Devils.

Reports have claimed that he will turn down a new deal due to his sour relationship with his manager.

Indeed, the 26-year-old supposedly felt ‘furious’ after missing the Europa League second leg tie with AC Milan.

Furthermore, a member of Bailly’s entourage has claimed that their client feels disrespected at Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Mirror, Solskjaer has not always told the truth over the centre-back’s fitness.

The newspaper claims that Bailly could have played on occasions where Solskjaer has suggested otherwise.

However, the report does not go into detail as regards the press conferences or interviews where this has happened.

In any case, Bailly is reportedly in ‘protracted’ contract talks, which have currently stalled.

Eric Bailly worried about new Manchester United contract Sky Sports News reporter James Cooper explains why Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is concerned about the club offering him a new contract.

Both sides have taken a break during the international break and will resume negotiations in due course. But while the Daily Mirror claims that Bailly wants to stay, he will only do so on certain conditions.

Indeed, he wants more game time under Solskjaer, who will stay at Old Trafford with a new contract himself.

Bailly has impressed when he has played alongside club captain Harry Maguire, but Solskjaer has generally favoured a Victor Lindelof-Maguire pairing.

Nevertheless, Lindelof and Bailly’s futures could be in doubt amid United’s reported transfer plans this summer. The Red Devils supposedly want a top new left-footed centre-back to become Maguire’s long-term defensive partner.

Diallo given Ballon d’Or prediction

One star who is certain of a bright future is young winger Amad Diallo.

The 18-year-old, who has earned a fast-tracked role in United’s first team, scored a brilliant Europa League goal earlier this month.

Amid his exciting rise, the man who persuaded Atalanta to give him a trial has made a dazzling Ballon d’Or prediction for the player.

READ MORE: Amad Diallo headhunter makes dazzling Man Utd, Ballon d’Or claim