New update reveals extent of Paul Pogba’s hamstring injury

Paul Pogba is expected to miss six weeks of action after succumbing to a hamstring injury in Manchester United’s Champions League win over Basel.

The France star lasted little over 20 minutes against the Swiss champions before being forced off. He eventually left Old Trafford on crutches.

Jose Mourinho admitted after the match that Pogba would be sidelined “for a few weeks”, but it now seems the injury is more serious than initial expected.

But now after being sent for a scan on the problem, Pogba is now expected to be sidelined for a minimum of four weeks, and more realistically, six weeks.

That will mean United will have to make do without his services for Premier League meetings with Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace. He will also be missing for a Carabao Cup tie with Burton Albion as well as the Champions League trip to CSKA Moscow.

Pogba is also expected to miss France’s crucial 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Belarus in early October, with Les Bleus – among the favourites to lift the trophy in Russia next summer – yet to confirm their place.