Dean Smith is set to restore Yannnick Bolasie to his matchday squad on Friday after the Aston Villa manager handed the winger a challenge.

Bolasie came off the bench in last Saturday’s 1-0 win over Swansea at Villa Park, Smith’s first game in charge following his appointment as Steve Bruce’s successor on October 10.

But the 29-year-old, who is on loan from Everton, was subsequently missing from the 18 on Tuesday when Villa were beaten 2-1 at Carrow Road.

Albert Adomah sustained a knee injury in that contest and is unavailable for Friday’s away clash with QPR, and Smith said at his pre-match press conference: “It gives the opportunity to Yannick Bolasie to come back into the squad.

“I didn’t think he made enough of an impact against Swansea when he came on and spoke to him about that on Saturday.

“He’s worked hard this week and had a really good training session yesterday and today and will be available for selection now for tomorrow.”

Tammy Abraham took a kick in the head at Norwich but is set to be fit for selection on Friday, and Smith will also have John McGinn back available after suspension.

When asked how he felt about his time in the job so far, Smith, whose men are 16th in the Championship, said: “It’s been very interesting but pleasing also.

“It’s a good group of players who are willing to work hard and willing to get better.”

Bidwell expects QPR to concern Villa

Thirteenth-placed QPR go into the contest on a four-match unbeaten streak after winning 2-0 at Ipswich last Saturday and then 3-0 at home against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

Defender Jake Bidwell has no doubt Villa will be “worried” and says Steve McClaren’s Rs are eager to make it three victories inside a week.

“We’re on a good run of form at the moment so I’m sure they will be worried about us,” Bidwell said on QPR’s official website.

“We’ve six points so far and we want to finish it off and end the week with nine points.

“We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves but we’ve made massive steps forward in a relatively short spell of time.

“After a poor start, which we’ve rectified now, we just want to keep this form going.

“It’s a tight league and anything can happen if you get four or five wins back-to-back. The longer we can stick around maybe we can keep surprising people.”

Bidwell, who joined QPR in 2016 from Smith’s previous club Brentford, added: “I know Dean well from my time at Brentford. He will be looking to get Villa playing football properly, if you like.

“When we parted ways I was on good terms with him. I wish him well for the job at Villa, after Friday night of course!”