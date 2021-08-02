New West Brom signing targets Prem return after penning three-year deal

West Brom have announced the signing of winger Adam Reach on a three-year deal after he was released by Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

The 28-year-old becomes the fourth signing under new manager Valerien Ismael as the Baggies prepare for their upcoming Sky Bet Championship campaign after being relegated from the Premier League last season.

Reach made 231 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday in five seasons at Hillsborough before making the switch to the Hawthorns.

He was released by the Owls at the end of last season following their relegation to League One.

He told the club’s website: “It’s clear that West Brom is a very ambitious club.

“I share those ambitions of wanting to play in the Premier League, it’s the most exciting challenge of my career and it’s certainly the biggest challenge of my career.”

Leicester join race for WBA star

Meanwhile, Leicester are weighing up a move for an in-demand Brazilian that is expected to switch clubs this summer, according to a report.

The Foxes lifted their maiden FA Cup last season in another superb campaign under Brendan Rodgers. However, for the second straight season, Leicester fell at the final hurdle with regards to Champions League qualification.

To help prevent that happening for a third time, Leicester have set about bolstering their depth in multiple departments.

Goal machine Patson Daka signed from RB Salzburg to challenge Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho. His arrival was soon followed by rising French midfielder Boubakary Soumare.

Ryan Bertrand then arrived on a free transfer, though per the Mirror, the arrivals may not stop there.

Citing trusted source Fabrizio Romano, they revealed Leicester are in the frame to sign Matheus Pereira.

Aston Villa and West Ham have also been touted as potential suitors.