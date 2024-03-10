New York Red Bulls star Forsberg ‘saved’ first goal ‘for home’ as fans treated to top display

Emil Forsberg waited to score "at home" for New York Red Bulls

New York Red Bulls new man Emil Forsberg joked he saved his best display “for home” as he scored and assisted in a 2-1 win over FC Dallas.

Forsberg was a legendary figure at New York’s sister side, RB Leipzig, and will be looking to have a good impact in the MLS. Indeed, the Swede played 325 times for the German side, scoring 71 goals and assisting 68.

At 32 years of age, it’s unlikely he’ll be around for quite as long as he was at Leipzig.

However, the attacking spark has already started on the right foot in terms of goals and assists.

After blanking in his first two games – away matches against Nashville and Houston Dynamo – Forsberg put on a show at Red Bull Arena against Dallas.

He bagged the opening goal on the half-hour mark, before assisting Lewis Morgan just under 10 minutes into the second-half.

While Dallas pulled a goal back in the 59th minute, it was only a consolation, as Red Bulls came out 2-1 winners, keeping their unbeaten record intact.

They find themselves on the same points (seven) as Inter Miami, who sit top of the Eastern Conference.

DON’T MISS: The five best USMNT youngsters shining in Europe and aiming for 2026 World Cup squad

Forsberg ‘saved goal for home’

Speaking after the match, Forsberg joked that he saved his goal until he got to play at Red Bull Arena, wanting to get his first in front of the home fans.

“I think I saved it for home,” he said.

“It’s better to score in front of our fans first time. So it felt good, an amazing feeling to score the first goal.

“A good feeling, a little bit of a stone releasing from my shoulders. I had two crossbars before.”

Forsberg happy with Red Bulls’ progress

Forsberg has now had three games to see how things are taking shape with his new side, and he believes things are on the right track.

“I’m happy we got the win, undefeated so far,” he added.

“I think we’re taking steps every day. We didn’t play our best game in the second half, but we stood through, we fought for each other and these kinds of wins you accept them either way.”

The Swede also reserved praise for star attacker Morgan, whose qualities he feels will be important for the Red Bulls this season.

“I think Lewis is a quality striker or 10,” Forsberg said.

“He has fantastic runs. For me to find him, it’s always easy. He has a good finish, so he’s a key player for us. I’m happy for him that he’s back.

“He was away [injured] for a long time. He took his time, but now he’s finally back. He’s a very important player for us and is going to be that for this year.”

READ MORE: The eight big names who could move to MLS this summer: Arsenal FA Cup winner, Aston Villa man…