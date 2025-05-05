New York Red Bulls reportedly have ‘strong interest’ in signing Premier League champion Jamie Vardy, who will be on the move from Leicester City in the summer.

There are only 13 footballers in Premier League history who have scored more goals than Vardy. The Leicester striker only played his first game in the league at the age of 27, but has since amassed 144 goals.

His last, a strike in a 2-0 victory over Southampton, saw him go level with Robin van Persie on the all-time Premier League goals list.

Vardy has very few matches remaining to rise any higher on the list, as he’s leaving Leicester at the end of the season.

It’s not yet known where he’ll end up, but Fichajes reports in could be America. Indeed, they state Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls have ‘shown a strong interest’ in signing Vardy.

They apparently want to enhance the side on the field, and add the Premier League champion as the face of their project.

The report also states there is interest in Vardy from newly-promoted Leeds United.

Vardy has other options

TEAMtalk is aware of interest in Vardy from the Whites. In fact, there are possibilities for him to move to one of two fresh Premier League sides.

We have learned that both Leeds and Burnley are options for the 38-year-old, as they look to survive the drop after returning to the top flight.

It’s believed by one source that Vardy might be in advanced talks to join a new club, though it’s not known which club that is.

Meanwhile, Jamie O’Hara has told Tottenham to sign the striker, as he is “better than” Mathys Tel and Wilson Odobert.

Gary Lineker has suggested he can “see” Vardy in the MLS, so the Red Bulls move could indeed be a possible route.

MLS latest: De Bruyne move possible

Elsewhere in the MLS, Kevin De Bruyne could potentially join Chicago Fire.

After announcing his departure from Manchester City, it’s been reported that a del for De Bruyne to head to Chicago is “on”.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano stated an approach has been made by the MLS side for the City man, and they are showing a strong interest in him.

Both De Bruyne and Vardy could potentially head to America after their contracts in England have expired.