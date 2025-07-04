Newcastle to see £55m bid ‘accepted’ in dream move for Man Utd

Newcastle are ‘on the verge’ of having a £55m bid ‘accepted’ in a fantastic development for Manchester United, according to reports.

Many of the headlines up at Newcastle this summer have centred on who might leave, rather than who might sign. Alexander Isak continues to be the subject of rampant speculation he could join Liverpool, though the Magpies are confident he is staying put.

Newcastle are understood to be willing to smash their wage structure by handing Isak a new and improved contract. If signed, the speculation will end once and for all and attention will turn fully to incomings.

On that front, news broke on Thursday night of Newcastle launching their second bid for Anthony Elanga.

Their first bid worth £45m was rejected by Nottingham Forest, though Eddie Howe and co weren’t content to take no for an answer.

The elevated second bid is reportedly worth £50m plus £5m in add-ons and per The Daily Mail, it is ‘on the verge’ of being ‘accepted’.

Providing his take on the situation, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also painted a positive picture for the Magpies.

“Club optimistic to get final green light from Nottingham Forest after £55m bid revealed tonight,” wrote Romano on X.

“Personal terms also close to being agreed as Newcastle want to get it done as soon as possible.”

Elanga bagged six goals and 11 assists in the Premier League last season and has developed into one of the league’s most effective forwards since leaving Man Utd two summers ago.

Many at Old Trafford might regret the decision to let Elanga leave, though the Red Devils will benefit greatly from his transfer to Newcastle…

Man Utd benefit from Anthony Elanga transfer

Man Utd collected just £15m when selling Elanga to Forest and factoring in Newcastle’s £55m bid, his value has increased by a whopping £40m in just two years.

Thankfully from a Man Utd perspective, the club did cover their backs by inserting a sell-on clause.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein confirmed the presence of the clause in his update on Elanga to Newcastle on Thursday night.

The reporter wrote: “[Man] United are due a significant sell-on fee from any sale by Forest.”

The Daily Mail’s update provided specifics on the share Man Utd will be due, claiming they’re ‘owed an estimated 15 per cent of profit from any sale.’

With Elanga costing £15m to sign and potentially leaving for £55m, Man Utd would be due 15 percent of the £40m profit Forest generate.

That equates to £6m and in a summer where the Red Devils aren’t flush with cash, it’ll be a big help to Ruben Amorim.

Another sell-on clause Man Utd are set to benefit from is the one in Alvaro Carreras’ contract at Benfica. Carreras is expected to finalise a transfer to Real Madrid at some stage in July.

